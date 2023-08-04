We are just 12 days away from the start of action in St Lucia where CPL will begin on August 16th.

The good news is that some of the CPL players warmed up with a win for the West Indies as Tallawahs batsman Rovman Powell top-scored with 48 runs to lead the West Indies to a four-run win over India in the first of five T20 matches.

The regional team scored 149 for six in their 20 overs with TKR batter Nicholas Pooran smashing 41.

India could only reply with 145 for nine at Brian Lara Stadium as the Windies struck first blood.

The competitions most successful team the Trinbago Knight Riders are preparing for the competition and one of their main men Andre Russell has been seen in the nets looking as dangerous as ever ahead of the competition.

Bowl Them Out: 4th August 2023

