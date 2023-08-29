Bowl Them Out: 29th August 2023

In this episode of Bowl Them Out Cricket Show, we look ahead to the land of the flying fish, as the CPL moves to Barbados.
I am your host James Saunders, and we've got a rest day today but the action never stops and as such we've got a bumper show for.
Today we look back at the tournament see what's hot and whats not, look ahead to the land of the flying fish Barbados and as usual peek behind the curtain scenes to get some good ole talk between friends.
We have an exclusive interview today with Danny Morrison.
That's it for the TV6 Bowl Them Out show. Thank you for staying with us.