Bowl Them Out: 28th August 2023

Finally a tick in the Win category, as the Trinbago Knight Riders earned their first victory of the Republic Bank CPL with a six wicket win over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Its Monday morning and time for the Bowl them Out Cricket Show. I am your host James Saunders, and we've got a good one for you if you're a TKR fan.

Finally a tick in the Win category, we'll talk about what that means as we dive deeper with the analysis.

The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field first, but it was a brilliant 66 run partnership between stand in captain Sherfane Rutherford and Corbin Bosch that took the Patriots to 178-5.

In reply the Knight Riders lost early wickets but Nicholas Pooran produced a sensational innings of 61 to help guide his side to their first win of this campaign.

Chomping on the bits to bite into this juicy development is cricket analyst Marcus Daniel.

