Bowl Them Out: 24th August 2023

Jamaica Tallawahs are 2 wins out of 3 and lead the Republic Bank CPL Table, as they made light work of home team St Kitt's Nevis Patriots by 8 wickets last night. You saw it right here on Tv6. James Saunders still seems to be a little shell shocked by the result, so I will be sitting in this morning. We'll have analysis coming up and much more. This is the Bowl Them Out Show.
So here's what's cracking on Wednesday.
Jamaica Tallawahs taking on St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
That's it for the TV6 bowl them out show. Thank you for staying with us, join us again for tomorrow another episode