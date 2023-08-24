Jamaica Tallawahs are 2 wins out of 3 and lead the Republic Bank CPL Table, as they made light work of home team St Kitt's Nevis Patriots by 8 wickets last night. You saw it right here on Tv6. James Saunders still seems to be a little shell shocked by the result, so I will be sitting in this morning. We'll have analysis coming up and much more. This is the Bowl Them Out Show.

So here's what's cracking on Wednesday.

Jamaica Tallawahs taking on St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

That's it for the TV6 bowl them out show. Thank you for staying with us, join us again for tomorrow another episode 

Bowl Them Out: 24th August 2023

TALLAWAHS BEAT PATRIOTS

At last, we finally got some cricket following the rains in St. Lucia'.

The Jamaica Tallawahs were large and in-charge as they took care of home side St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots last evening at Warner Park by eight wickets.

