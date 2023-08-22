Bowl Them Out: 22nd August 2023

In this episode of Bowl Them Out, we look at Wednesday's clash between the Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and we hear what the groundsmen had to say from St. Lucia.
I am your host, Serjio Du Four.
Also joining us this morning via Zoom is Head Coach and President of Central Zone Cricket Club Richard Ramkisoon. Central were the Champions of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival.
So the St. Lucia Kings match is still a talking point. The match was called off, not because of rain but rather for safety reasons according to Commentator Darren Ganga.
So James Saunders is in St. Lucia and he spoke to the Groundsmen about their challenges getting the field ready for the postponed match.
Raul Ali is a super CPL fan and South East Under 19 Captain. Let's hear what this youth has to say about the Caribbean Premier League.
Welcome our guest West Indies opener Kjorn Ottley to give his perspective on T20 cricket.
That's it for the TV6 Bowl Them Out show. Thank you for staying with us and join us again for tomorrow another episode.