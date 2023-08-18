Bowl Them Out: 18th August 2023

In this episode of Bowl Them Out, let's look at the highlights of St. Lucia Kings getting the better of Barbados Royals and discuss the upcoming TKR match against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Welcome to the CPL Bowl Them Out Cricket Show. I'm your host Serjio Du Four.
This is what we have planned for you today. We're going to take a look back at the highlights and get some analysis going. Also, a preview TKR's match against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Here are the highlights. St. Lucia Kings getting the better of Barbados Royals by 54 runs.
Kings batted first and made 201 for six with 47 from Sean Williams and 46 from Faf Du Plessis.
They then stopped the Royals on 147. Nyeem Young hit 48 but it was too little to late at that point.
It's time to breakdown what happened in this match. We welcome back Clarke Road Head Coach Dinesh Mahabir who joins us via Zoom.
Coming up next the youth will speak about tomorrow's match.We have three youth players to preview TKR's encounter against St. Kitts Patriots.
They are talented 13 year old Sajid Ali, National U19 Player Ronillster Perreira
and South East Under 19 Captain Raul Ali. Special shout out to Shameel Ali.
That's it for the TV6 Bowl Them Out Show. On behalf of Marlon Hopkinson, myself and Studio Crew, enjoy the rest of your day.