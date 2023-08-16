Bowl Them Out: 16th August 2023

Welcome to our Bowl Them Out Cricket Show. Here is some good news as CPL will be working with government agencies and youth organisations to give away thousands of tickets to young people across the Caribbean.
I'm your host James Saunders and I will start with the good news, as the morning games at the there will be giveaways and entertainment at the matches starting at 10am in all territories including Trinidad and Tobago.
We chat with Peter Miller, CPL Head of PR and Communications.
The CPL will be working with government agencies, schools, cricket clubs, youth organisations and foundations to give away thousands of tickets to young people across the Caribbean.
Organisers are hoping to make the morning matches the biggest kids party in sport with thousands of younger age groups in attendance.
Also partnering with CPL are Guardian Life who will also be supporting this wide-ranging initiative with further ticket giveaways with the Guardian Life Boundary Buddies scheme will welcome thousands of young people this summer.
With us now is a cricket commentator based in Guyana, now in St Lucia for the action, John Ramsingh.
Thank you to all our guests and thank you for joining us. Have a good day, bye for now.