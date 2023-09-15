Bowl Them Out: 15th September 2023

The CPL dice continues to roll as the last unbeaten team in the competition, Guyana Amazon Warriors has fallen.
This morning we see what that means for the rest of the pack as the Guyana Road show takes a break heading into what is anticipated to be a bumper weekend.
As always we also take a peek behind the scenes to see how teams are preparing off the field.
Hold onto your seats! The ride gets wild on the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show!
The Saint Lucia Kings confirmed their place in the CPL Playoffs after they ended the Guyana Amazon Warriors unbeaten run with a comfortable seven wicket victory last evening.
The Amazon Warriors posted 167/5 after winning the toss and batting first.
And the Kings would look comfortable chasing down the 168 to win with 15 balls to spare.
After the match both captains reflected on the results.
