Bowl Them Out: 13th September 2023

The rest is over and cricket action starts tonight as Guyana hosts the final leg of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.
Guyana Amazon Warriors are ready to fight as they are on home turf.
At the top of the standings is the Trinbago Knight Riders with the Guyana Amazon Warriors right behind in 2nd place. St. Lucia Kings are in 3rd place and the Barbados Royals in 4th.
To note, only top four teams can qualify for the playoffs. So after Sunday, we will see who advances.
Via zoom is cricket commentator John Ramsingh to tell us what the atmosphere is like in Guyana since their team has arrived.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors have remained unbeaten in this CPL tournament yet are in 2nd place in the standings.
Trinbago Knight Riders say Goodbye to Tom Curran. Samit Patel replaces him.
