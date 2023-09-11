Bowl Them Out: 11th September 2023

So much cricket action this past weekend as the Trinbago Knight Riders won by 7 wickets against the St. Lucia Kings at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy last night. This win helps TKR go to the top of the CPL Standings.
Welcome to the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show.
TKR beat St. Lucia Kings by 7 wickets. What a performance by the Trinbago Knight Riders. Mark Deyal made his half-century by reaching 57 and with support from Andre Russell took a seven wicket victory in front of a home crowd.
Here are the Standings for CPL. TKR is at the top of the table.
Welcome to Barry Wilkinson, Barbados Cricket Commentator.
Also, there was the Massy CPL Women's Final between the Barbados Royals and the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Barbados Royals were victorious and finished this season as 2023 Massy WCPL Champions.
That's it for the TV6 Bowl Them Out Show. Thank you for staying with us.