Bowl Them Out: 11th August 2023

In our Bowl Them Out Cricket Show with host James Saunders, we show our visit to the TKR training camp, hear from some players and also talk about the Massy Womens CPL.
Today on our show we visit the TKR training camp, hear from some players, talk about the women and look back at a classic. This is the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show.
And Trinbago Knight Riders assistant coach Nikita Miller says his team is doing all in its power to ensure that the local franchise plays much better this year after a last placed finish last year.
The Knight Riders trained yesterday at the Queens Park Oval where they hope to entertain their fans when the competition begins.
Among those are returning all-rounder Mark Deyal, who is back with his home franchise after a successful stint with the St Lucia Kings. Deyal is keen to make a mark with the team that is based in a place he calls home.
And it's time to take a peek at the ladies. Well it's definitely not what you're thinking, as the Massy Womens CPL is all charged up to take place with matches in Trinidad and Barbados.
To talk some more about the women I have with me Mr Paul Skinner the TKR General Manager.
