Bowl Them Out: 10th August 2023

Welcome to another edition of the Bowl Them Out cricket show with host James Saunders, and today we've got another exciting show for you as we count down to the start of the Republic Bank CPL and the Massy Womens CPL. We are just 6 days away from the start of the competition.
Anyway we've got a good show for you today where we will have the finals of our Super Over Challenge with Rakheem "The Rak-Attack" Cornwall taking on Azam "Bim bam boom" Khan. We will also look back at an iconic innings in Record breakers and we chat with a guest.
Let's start by keeping tabs on some of the CPL players taking part in competition around the world. TKR star Sunil Narine looks in good form as he took three wickets as Oval Invincibles beat the Manchester Originals by 94 runs at the Oval in London.
Oval Invincibles made 186 for 5, with 60 from Heinrich Klaasen...
In reply, the Manchester Originals were skittled out for Just 92 thanks to impressive bowling from Narine.
Next we have the manager of the Trinbago Knight Riders Colin Borde with us in studio this morning.
It is time for our Super Over Challenge final, with all the big boys like Pollard and Gayle out of the competition. Its down to a challenge between Rakheem Cornwall and Azam Khan.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us tune in for M.E PRIME this evening.