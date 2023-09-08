Bowl Them Out: 08th September 2023

We heading down South as the upcoming CPL matches take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy this weekend and we interview the Coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders, Phil Simmons.
We have an interview with the Captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders, Kieron Pollard and we discuss the upcoming matches this weekend at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
We look at Nicholas Pooran scoring 102 runs and this is the 3rd century in the Republic Bank CPL. We had a chat with Phil Simmons, Coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders about the teams' performance in match Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals.
Happy birthday to Anisa Mohammed, member of the Trinbago Knight Riders Womens Team.
We also hear from Deandra Dottin, Captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders Womens Team who is very confident of her team ahead of these weekends matches.
This behind the scenes segment is with Phil Simmons, Coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders as he was honoured by his alma mater, Holy Cross College.
We are excited for these weekend matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
