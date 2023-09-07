Bowl Them Out: 07th September 2023

The Trinbago Knight Riders men and women are back on the winning train, as they won their matches at the Queens Park Oval.
As the Trinbago Knight Riders earned a valuable win as they defeated Barbados Royals by 42 runs in the CPL last evening.
Barbados Royals won the toss and chose to field first, however Nicholas Pooran scored a fantastic century as the Knight Riders posted a sizeable 208/6 after 20 overs.
The Royals were unable to chase down that total despite a valiant 70 from Kyle Mayers, as the spin bowling of Waqar Salamkheil and Akeal Hosein played a crucial role in restricting the Royals to 166/7 after 20 overs.
