Bowl Them Out: 05th September 2023

we talk CPL cricket and its round 4 so to speak, as the Big Party officially starts in Trinidad tonight.
That's right Cricket will be played louder starting tonight at the Queens Park Oval as local team Trinbago Knight Riders will take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors in a battle for Curry supremacy.
I'm sorry, I couldn't help it but we all know its curry chicken right?
Coming up on today's show we look ahead to tonight's match, look back at the last three legs and look behind the scenes inside the locker room.
As TKR players touched down to a Carnival like reception at the Piarco Airport, ahead of their home leg of the Caribbean Premier League this week.
All-rounder Akeal Hosein says the momentum is with the local franchise going into the remaining CPL matches following their good results on the road.
The Trinbago Knight Riders held a Press Conference yesterday. TKR coach Phil Simmons shared his pleasure that the team is starting to get its act together. Simmons, says the players are showing great responsibility.
Simmons further lauded all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who didn't play in the last match, but was still giving advice to his colleagues from the sidelines. The coach says Bravo is a team player, which is a big asset.
this morning we have with us the ever dependable John Ramsingh who is fresh out of the land of flying fish.
Well Rakheem Cornwalls innings was the big talk of the town for many fans, however today on our behind the scenes we hear what the players and staff had to say about the Rak attack.
