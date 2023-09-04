Bowl Them Out: 04th September 2023

The Barbados road show is over and the Trinidad leg is about to begin as the CPL gets closer to the business end. It's the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show.
TKR comes into Port of Spain with a luggage full of confidence, while the Tallawah's had a hard week on the road, Barbados on the other hand failed to fully maximise home advantage while the Patriots are still without a win.
The Massy Womens CPL was also in full swing and TKR are yet to fire and as usual we go behind the scenes to meet the fans and see what the teams are up to.
Let's start with a Rak attack as Rahkeem Cornwall produced one of the greatest CPL innings of all time smashing a Stunning 45-Ball Century to lead Barbados Royals' to an exciting win over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Trinbago Knight Riders recorded a two run win over defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.
