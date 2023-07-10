COPS RECOVER FIREARM, AMMO IN MORVANT

Mark Bassant
During an anti-crime exercise on Monday afternoon, police officers from the North Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit (NEDGIU) found a semi-automatic weapon and 39 rounds of ammunition.
According to investigators, the exercise was taking place between 4pm and 6pm when the officers came across a group of men in the 7th Avenue, Malick, Morvant area.
One of the males, police say, was carrying a knapsack and began acting suspiciously when he saw police.
As the police officers approached, the man dropped his knapsack and fled with the other males.
When police searched the bag, they discovered one Zastava MDL ZPAP92 semi-automatic pistol and 39 rounds of 7.62mm ammo.