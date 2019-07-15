Gary Griffith Tactical

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is giving the assurance that

the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is sparing no effort

and is doing all that can possibly be done to peg back the recent

spike in homicides experienced over the past 36 hours.

The CoP has noted the homicide rate has spiked with 8 homicides

in the past 36-48 hours, after a 3-day period of not a single

homicide being recorded in the country. These incidents which are

unrelated have occurred across various divisions and are engaging

the attention of the TTPS.

Commissioner Griffith adds that a number of key policing

strategies have gone into immediate effect and will continue over

the coming days to increase security.

These include:

 Detention of suspects in shooting incidents for questioning;

 Every available police officer will be out on the streets

conducting static and foot patrols;

 All Emergency Response Patrol Vehicles will be on patrols;

 Officers who are currently on days off, have been called out

to duty;

 Officers have been called upon to perform additional hours of

work;

 Roadblocks and stop and searches;

 Joint Police and Army patrols; and

 Other intelligence-driven initiatives.

There have been a recorded 280 homicides for 2019 thus far when

compared to 302 for 2018.

