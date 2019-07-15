Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is giving the assurance that
the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is sparing no effort
and is doing all that can possibly be done to peg back the recent
spike in homicides experienced over the past 36 hours.
The CoP has noted the homicide rate has spiked with 8 homicides
in the past 36-48 hours, after a 3-day period of not a single
homicide being recorded in the country. These incidents which are
unrelated have occurred across various divisions and are engaging
the attention of the TTPS.
Commissioner Griffith adds that a number of key policing
strategies have gone into immediate effect and will continue over
the coming days to increase security.
These include:
Detention of suspects in shooting incidents for questioning;
Every available police officer will be out on the streets
conducting static and foot patrols;
All Emergency Response Patrol Vehicles will be on patrols;
Officers who are currently on days off, have been called out
to duty;
Officers have been called upon to perform additional hours of
work;
Roadblocks and stop and searches;
Joint Police and Army patrols; and
Other intelligence-driven initiatives.
There have been a recorded 280 homicides for 2019 thus far when
compared to 302 for 2018.