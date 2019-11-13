The Royal Air Force Association building located at Queen's Park Savannah East stands as a reminder of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in World Wars I and II.
It is being used by non-veteran groups and they have joined the Association in calling on the State to rescind its decision to take over the part of the land they occupy that once served as their car park.
In part two of his special report on the issue our Political Editor Juhel Browne finds out if the matter can be resolved without both sides going to court.