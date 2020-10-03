Head of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George is calling for the immediate repeal of the Foreign Investment Act, making Tobago a vat free zone, more flights to Tobago and a limited reopening of bars and beaches. More from Elizabeth Williams.

