As up to 1,000 T&T nationals are set to return home over a seven day period, one Opposition MP, who is an attorney at law, says the Constitutional rights of all seeking to return home must not be ignored. His statement comes one day after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said Covid-19 does not respect anyone's Constitutional right. The Prime Minister was at the time referencing one un-named Member of Parliament who he said was touting nationals abroad to cause trouble. Juhel Browne reports.

