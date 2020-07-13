RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Some Muslim groups declare support for UNC

A gathering of over 20 muslim organisations today met with opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissesar to declare their support for the UNC.

Amongst those present were the three largest Muslim Organisations: ASJA, TIA and TML.

HRM Blocks Highway Work

The highway re-route movement says it will be filing an injunction this week, to stop work taking place in Fyzabad.