Morning Edition: 30th June 2005

Joining us today is Larry Howai, president of the Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago, to discuss how credit card fraud continues to be a big problem in Trinidad and Tobago costing people hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars and some saying that Card rulers have some responsibility on the matter.
The Southern Waste Management Company Ltd is requesting that the TTPS take over operations of superintending the Beetham landfill to stop among other things, the persistent fires that occur there. Our guest Gary Aboud, Secretary of Fisherman & Friends of the sea, is here to tell us more.
The annual general meeting of Family Planning Association, FPA, takes place this evening at the Crown plaza Port of Spain. Here to tell us more about the event is Francis Kissling, president of Catholics for free choice, and Jacklyn Spare, president of the FPA
Ashworth Jack, DAC minority leader, has made some concerning statements at this year's annual budget, with some saying it was distasteful and that he should apologize. Our next guest, Ashworth Jack.