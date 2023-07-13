Morning Edition: 29th June 2005

In this Moring Edition we are joined by Ricardo Phillip, CEO of The Pilar, Tobago's first national newspaper publication. He is here to tell us more about the history of the publication and the struggles of Tobagonian media.
Defining Male excellence is a program under the ministry of community development, culture and gender affairs that aims to focus on self esteem, men's mental health and male relationship building. Here to tell us more about the program is Ian Miller, police officer/ facilitator, gender affairs division.
Next, WINAD, Women's Institute for Alternative Development and ACCV, Catholic Commission for Social Justice are in a joint effort to help get small fire arms out of the hands of minors and off the streets of Trinidad and Tobago. Here to tell us more is Leela Ramdeen, chairperson of the ACC and Folade Mutato, WINAD coordinator.
Up next there is a group called the Aaron Technology group and they are in conjunction with the Nation Emergency Management Agency (NAMA) and have organized a seminar on the topics of disaster recovery and business continuity. Joining us is Allyson Aaron, CEO of the Arron Technology Group.
In this segment we discuss the heights of athleticism and the problems athletes are facing in the modern day. Joining us is Peter Samuel, NAAA pro.
The Mighty Sparrow, at age 70, has scheduled a series of concerts over the next couple of days. Our guest joining us, the king of calypso himself, The Mighty Sparrow.