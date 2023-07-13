Morning Edition: 24th June 2005

In today's show Dhansam Dhansook, a whistle blower who has written a letter to the prime minister in which he alleges he has given bribes to two government ministers, Franklin Khan and Eric Williams, joins us. He has also claimed that a hit has been placed on his life by high ranking officials within the government.
Sexual violence, domestic violence, rape, rape amongst family members and more are just some of the topics discussed in this weeks discussion with DR. Patricia Mohammed, as she elaborates on her book, Gender Negotiations Among Indians in Trinidad and Tobago.
Next we have Anson Barclay a Cedros resident who is here to talk about the protest taking place in Port of Spain that are against government plans to add a new smelting plant at Cedros.
The Medical Professional Association of Trinidad and Tobago has filed its first action in industrial court against the North West regional Health Authority concerning poor workers condition. to tell us more is Lakhan Roop, MPATT acting president.