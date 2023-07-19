Morning Edition: 12th July 2005

In this Morning Edition we have Murchison Brown, Mayor of Port of Spain, here with us to discuss the explosion that took place yesterday in the nation's capital that left 15 injured and 1 person requiring a leg amputation. The Prime Minister says this is a wake up call for the country and the perpetrators need to be apprehended.
Tags
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley responds to "serious allegations" made against him by THA Chi…
THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said at a specially-convened sitting of the Assembly th…
Joining us this morning is advocate for the Procurement Act Afra Raymond. Amendments to the …
The Prime Minister says that the offer by the U.S. to assist the region and this country in …
On Wednesday 19th July, the House of Representatives shall be recalled from its July/August …
As the government prepares to return to Parliament to amend procurement legislation, Opposit…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- DIPLOMATIC ROW BETWEEN JAMAICA AND THE UNITED STATES
- SUSPECT DRIVES AWAY WITH UNMARKED POLICE VEHICLE
- FARLEY: MOVES AFOOT TO BRING DOWN THA ADMINISTRATION
- Morning Edition: 19th July 2023
- PM DENIES FARLEY'S ALLEGATIONS
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 18th July 2023
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 17th July 2023
- TTPBA REGATTA #5 RESULTS
- POLICE QUESTION FARLEY
- PM SAYS U.S. ASKED FOR VETTED OFFICERS IN TTPS