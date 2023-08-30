The Trinidad and Tobago Police Services (TTPS)' Specialist Unit has been praised by Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher for seizing 'ghost firearms' created utilizing 3D printing technology.
The discovery was made following a raid at a house in Caparo early this morning by the unit. Commissioner Christopher said the find was "highly commendable," in a TTPS media release sent out this afternoon.
The Commissioner stated that the TTPS has remained steadfast in its fight against a rapidly evolving criminal element, and that the Specialist Unit acted quickly to put an end to this illegal conduct, which resulted in the arrest of one male and one female.
The Specialist Unit also verified that the man was allegedly performing the duties of an armourer for criminal groups in the country.
Acting on this information, the Unit along with the Southern Division Task Force, executed an operation around 4 am today, at the suspect’s home.
A quantity of firearms, ammunition, projectiles, a 3D printer and a
computer system were seized from the location.
